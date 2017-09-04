Declassified files: Army checks ‘a recruiter for the IRA’, NIO feared

Checkpoints in Co Fermanagh provided a point of tension in community relations, forcing “normally moderate people” to fight for “their basic human right of freedom of movement”, according to an internal government memo from 1991.

The confidential memo – which has been released at the Public Record Office in Belfast – relayed concerns that the anti-terror checks could drive people to the IRA.

The memo, which was written by W K Lindsay of the NIO’s Political Affairs Branch, was sent to 13 senior civil servants and the secretary of state to highlight local attitudes to the Permanent Vehicle Check Point (PVCP) closures.

Mr Lindsay said they had been told that local people in Newtownbutler and Roslea “suffered in silence” at the inconvenience, delays and settling-in issues encountered with the arrival of new Army units.

The checkpoints were described by some locals as “potentially the largest single recruiting agent for Sinn Fein or the IRA, because of the degree of friction between particularly young people and soldiers manning them”.

The decision to close the checkpoints at night was seen as “the last straw” resulting in the elderly being cut off from family and businesses inconvenienced. According to Canon Murphy, the parish priest in Newtownbutler, the area of Roslea was “an open prison”.

In one instance in Newtownbutler there was a report of “lining young people up and making them remove shoes and coats in the rain”, something which allegedly happened to a priest as well.

In a further note from an NIO minister of state to the secretary of state marked personal he commented: “I believe that, at the moment, we are both too defensive and too negative – too inclined to believe that such matters are the business solely of the security forces and that we have no locus to comment or intervene.”

However, documents in other files point to how that local Protestants were reassured by an increased security presence in the area.