Declassified Files: Civil servants alarmed at decline in quality of councillors and officials

Civil servants were alarmed at the declining quality of both councillors and senior council officials across Northern Ireland, according to declassified government files.

A February 9, 1987 paper circulated by RB Spence in the central secretariat attempted to understand why there had been a drop in the quality of elected representatives.

His paper, which has been released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20 Year Rule, said: “While it is difficult to draw general conclusions about the 596 district councillors, the impression is that the quality of people serving in local government has been declining since 1973.

“The meagre functions of district councils are not much of an incentive to able and public spirited people; continuing and vicious political agitation has taken its toll on moderate members; the DUP and Sinn Fein in particular may have introduced new, young and energetic councillors but most have a very narrow political point of view; in the case of the OUP, some of the moderate ‘old school’ have remained but are declining in number and their successors are often unimpressive.

“People willing to take part in public life are increasingly reluctant to contest elections though many are still ready to serve as Government appointees on public bodies.”

Four years later, a February 11, 1991 paper from Nigel Hamilton, a future head of the civil service, noted that “the nature of current local authority responsibilities, together with the small size of each council is producing a noticeable drop in the quality of both elected representatives and senior officials.”

He suggested that if the talks aimed at restoring devolution failed then the government should examine the creation of eight regional councils to assume the responsibilities of the existing district councils, area health and education boards and the Housing Executive.

That, he said, could be accompanied by enhanced checks and balances, operated by Stormont departments, or other bodies.

At that point, he believed that eight regional councils would lead to five with a unionist majority and three with a nationalist majority but that safeguards would “ensure representation of minorities in all cases”.

A confidential August 21 1991 memo from WK Lindsay in the PAB recorded details of a conversation with the Rev Robert Coulter, then a UUP councillor.

The Rev Coulter “saw the job of a local councillor at present as being unrewarding and fairly meaningless given their limited powers.

“He made the point that the only way to encourage good quality candidates to come forward for election to local councils was to increase powers in relation to local planning, industrial development, tourism, public transport, local roads, and so on.”