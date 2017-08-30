Declassified files: Future SDLP leader tended wounded moments after massacre

The population of Belfast’s lower Ormeau Road were caught between exploitation by local IRA members and sectarian murders by loyalists, future SDLP leader Alasdair McDonnell told the government in 1992.

The candid comments, contained in a declassified memo released at the Public Record Office in Belfast, were made in the immediate aftermath of one of the most nakedly sectarian atrocities of the Troubles.

On February 5, 1992, two UDA gunmen murdered five Catholic civilians and injured nine others who were in Sean Graham’s bookmaker’s shop.

After walking into the shop at 2.20pm, the gunmen shot and killed 66-year-old Jack Duffin, Willie McManus, 54, Christy Doherty, 52, Peter Magee, 18 and 15-year-old James Kennedy.

A confidential NIO memo records a conversation with the then SDLP councillor in the immediate aftermath of the massacre.

“Dr McDonnell was one of the first on the scene of the Ormeau Road shooting and tended to the injured. He visited the homes of all those who were bereaved last night and some again this morning and found them without exception to be hospitable, welcoming and courteous in the circumstances.

“The two messages which the relatives wish to get across were that their families were totally unconnected with the Provisionals and that they did not want any revenge in their name.

“He also said that a local police commander [name redacted] had visited the families, was well received and has done an excellent job in the area, not just in the past 24 hours but over the past number of months.”

The note said that the people of the area “were not angry but were in a form of suspension”.

It went on: “They were shattered, hurt, numb and disbelieving of the ferocity of the attack upon their small area.

“They bitterly resented the activities of a few Provisionals in the area who had used cars (including a new one belonging to a handicapped person last weekend) to mount attacks on the Drumkeen hotel, the Europa, etc.

“Now they were being hit from the other side by attacks from loyalists.

“There was a high index of suspicion that some loyalist hitmen had been released from prison and were residing in the Annadale Flats.

“One name mentioned was [name redacted]. He said the people were not so much angry as shocked. Individual shootings could be coped with but not something on this scale.

“Dr McDonnell suggested it would be better without military involvement in the area for the time being, but if that was not possible then it should be a somewhat benign regiment and not the Paras.”