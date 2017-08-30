Declassified files: Government vetoed RUC bid to have SAS train elite unit

The government blocked the RUC from receiving SAS training, prompting a dismayed response from the chief constable, a previously classified government file has revealed.

At the height of the Troubles in 1988, Chief Constable Sir John Hermon wanted the SAS to train members of the RUC’s E Department Mobile Support Unit, the force’s elite anti-terror unit.

The SAS had previously provided training for some RUC officers who had gone on to be involved in controversial alleged ‘shoot to kill’ incidents, leading to heightened political sensitivity around the nature of military training for Northern Ireland’s police force.

But Sir John’s attempt to secure the best training for the Swat-type teams was rejected by the government.

None of the internal discussion of the issue by civil servants is contained within the file which has been declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20 Year Rule and it is not clear why the decision was taken.

However, other material contained within the file suggests that the NIO was concerned at any perception that the police in Northern Ireland was a quasi-military force, something which it believed could be used by republicans to undermine the RUC.

In a letter to Sir John, NIO security minister Ian Stewart said that he understood the desire to provide the RUC with the best training “but as you are already aware I was unable to agree to the proposed attendance at Hereford”, adding that only the Diplomatic Protection Group of the Metropolitan Police was trained by the SAS “and I hope you will understand why, in current circumstance, I should prefer the RUC to continue to look elsewhere for their training needs”.

Mr Stewart said that he had “thoroughly investigated” the request with the MOD and the Home Office.

In a confidential December 13, 1988 letter to the NIO’s security minister, Mr Stewart, Sir John said: “I note with considerable disappointment the decision communicated in your letter of November 28 1988.

“Whilst I appreciate fully that no other Force, apart from the Metropolitan Police Diplomatic Protection Group, has sought training from the SAS, I would point out that no other Force, including the Diplomatic Protection Group, faces the situation pertaining in Northern Ireland over the last 21 years.

“Those under protection in London or elsewhere, and their protectors, do not face the continuing threat of murder by bomb or bullet which confronts us here.”

Sir John said that against a backdrop of rising terrorist attacks, “surely it is imperative that we are well prepared and have received the best training available”.

He went on: “I respectfully suggest that the SAS are the experts in this field and that no other Force in the United Kingdom or elsewhere could provide adequate training for the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

“That the training is for purely defensive life saving purposes must surely remove the apparent political sensitivity which exists despite the reassurances of my letter of November 11 1988.”

Sir John said that there was “apparently no such sensitivity” over the training of close protection officers in London and said that Northern Ireland was seemingly in “some unstated but lesser category” and suggested that the RUC may “enjoy a lesser degree of trust or status than that of the Metropolitan Police”.

In a sharp end to the letter, Sir John said: “In the absence of a reconsideration of my request I think it better that we provide our own training in this as in many other fields and where Mainland Forces turn to us for guidance and advice.”

Former RUC Special Branch officer William Matchett, who was a member of the Headquarters Mobile Support Unit, told the News Letter that there certainly had been SAS training of the RUC in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

But the author of ‘Secret Victory: The Intelligence War Which Beat The IRA’ said that he did not believe that once it was stopped for political reasons the formal training was ever re-established, even though there would have been some less formal contact between the RUC and the SAS.

“I think that there was still obviously a relationship of sorts but from first courses which would have been late 70s or early 80s, nothing, from my knowledge, ever took place again.”

He said that the key thing which the SAS had taught the RUC was about the importance of candidate selection to get the right individuals for elite units – not just the fittest young officers.