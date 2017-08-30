Declassified files: Needham’s sharp note rebuked by top civil servant

Long-serving NIO minister Richard Needham was irked with his officials, leading to a firm rebuke from the most senior civil servant in the department.

In a confidential July 2, 1990 note, Mr Needham had said: “Mr Ferguson’s [a private secretary] note asking ministerial colleagues to read this draft speech over the weekend and get their comments back by 9am on Monday morning does little to allay my, I am sure unjustified, suspicions of NIO tactics to keep ministers on as long a finger as possible!”

The sharp comment drew an equally robust response from Sir John Blelloch, the NIO’s permanent secretary, the following day.

Sir John responded: “The first paragraph of your minute to SofS really does not, if I may say so, do justice either to the NIO or to you.

“If you have concerns about ‘NIO tactics’ then I and my senior colleagues are available, if we can, to try to allay them and it would be very much better if we could do that in a discreet way rather than in a form of megaphone non-diplomacy.”

Mr Ferguson replied three days later to explain his request and admitted that “I, too, was bothered by the first paragraph of Mr Needham’s minute”.

He added: “I am sorry it prompted the reaction it did. I shall try to be more careful.”