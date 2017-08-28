Declassified Files: NIO believed Paisley wanted Willie McCrea to succeed him

Ian Paisley wanted firebrand cleric the Rev Willie McCrea – not the more pragmatic Peter Robinson – to succeed him as DUP leader, the government believed in 1991.

A declassified NIO file that has been released at the Public Record Office in Belfast, also showed that the government had identified the DUP founder as the “authentic voice of gut unionism” who would be key to selling any political compromise.

It would be 16 years later before Dr Paisley finally made his grand compromise, agreeing to share power with Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuinness, and successfully sold it to the vast bulk of his support base.

A confidential 3 September 1991 NIO analysis of the parties’ positions by DG McNeill in the NIO referred to recent contradictory statements from Dr Paisley as evidence of “the man’s impulsiveness”.

He said: “Paisley’s strategic aim, and indeed this attitude to the recent talks, remains obscure…”

The document went on: “But there have been clear indications that he is very aware of his religious fundamentalists, who are against any political compromise, and instinctively favours them over the career politicians such as Robinson.

“This was apparent in the relative dominance of McCrea during the talks.

“It also comes across in the ‘New Protestant Telegraph’, a monthly newspaper which gives its address as DUP headquarters on the Albertbridge Road and whose July/August edition contained a leader phrased in Biblical terms praising Paisley (and Molyneaux) for avoiding the cunning traps set by the NIO.”

Mr McNeill went on: “Paisley was a clergyman before he was a politician and he will not want to offend his church followers.

“If it comes down to a stark choice Paisley is more likely to block political progress than damage his church.

“He was deeply affected by some serious conflicts within his church raised by fears that he was ‘selling’ out at the talks.

“There are no clear signs at present that Paisley has the will to risk taking on his church followers and give them a clear lead to accept changes which many find difficult to accept.”

Ultimately, Dr Paisley did prioritise entry into powersharing with Sinn Fein over his church’s disquiet, something which led to him being removed as the moderator of the Free Presbyterian Church he founded.

The document said that veteran Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux brought “some stability” to the DUP-UUP relationship and that “he seems to be the more cunning and steady operator, and he also knows where he wants to end up”.

But the author explicitly stated that Dr Paisley was the “key [word underlined] factor in selling any political package to the wider unionist community; more than Molyneaux he is the authentic voice of gut unionism.

“So long as Paisley’s energy and persuasive powers remain strong any deal which he opposes will not stick.”

The document went on suggest that although there was no sign of Dr Paisley planning to stand aside as DUP leader, “when the time does come we think that Paisley would like McCrea to succeed him”.