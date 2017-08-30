Declassified files: NIO not seeking to overthrow Paisley, official assured DUP man

The government knew that it needed Ian Paisley and would not be seeking to play any role in removing him as DUP leader, an NIO official told a DUP member in 1991.

The comment was made in a meeting with Denny Vitty, then a hardline DUP councillor who the government had identified as more significant than most DUP members because they believed that Dr Paisley was using him in the talks “to balance the Robinson factor”.

DG McNeill, the official who met Mr Vitty, wrote in a note of their conversation: “I made the point that we recognised Paisley’s key role in any accommodation and that we were not naive enough to think that we could engineer Paisley’s overthrow.”

However, unusually large tracts of what was said between Mr McNeill and Mr Vitty have been redacted and have still not been declassified.