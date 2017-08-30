Declassified files: NIO pondered whether united Ireland would ever be feasible

A senior Northern Ireland Office official questioned whether it would ever be practical for Britain to withdraw from Northern Ireland in the event of a border poll which nationalists won by the narrowest of margins.

In a document at the back of a file declassified at the Public Record Office in Belfast, there is the suggestion that such a move – which has long been official government policy – could lead to a Curragh Mutiny-style rebellion by public officials or the military.

David Hill, the then head of the NIO’s constitutional and political division, wrote the confidential six-page memo to nine senior colleagues, including the British Ambassador to Dublin, on July 19, 1991.

Although Mr Hill self-deprecatingly described his memo as a presentation of “haphazard thoughts”, its length, subject matter and the number of responses which his hypothesis attracted are indicative of how significant it was at a point when the early shape of what would become known as the peace process was emerging.

Mr Hill acknowledged that the legal position, via the Anglo-Irish Agreement (and now via the Northern Ireland Act 1998), was that if a simple majority voted for a united Ireland then the government would have to give effect to that expression of public sentiment.

However, he said that “in practical terms it is difficult to envisage Northern Ireland ceasing to be a part of the United Kingdom and joining the Republic on the basis of a simple majority plus one of the population.

“On one view, if Irish unity on this basis became inevitable the unionist would recognise the realities of the situation and negotiate a good deal (during the process of which they would be surprised at how generous the Irish government was prepared to be); a new pluralist all-Ireland constitution would be drawn up; and the overall package would win the consent or at least the acquiescence of the entire community in Northern Ireland.”

However, outlining an apocalyptic scenario, Mr Hill said that it was equally possible that unionists and nationalists would draw further apart, loyalist support for independence or repartition would grow and attempts might be made to “prevent the balance tipping in favour of a united Ireland by driving nationalists out of Northern Ireland ... all this would be mirrored on the republican side”.

Mr Hill went on: “If it came to the crunch, I doubt whether HMG would be able (or willing?) to enforce Irish unity against the wishes of, say, 750,000 unionists.

“It would be necessary to think very carefully about the likely reactions of the RUC, the UDR (or 2RIR), the Northern Ireland Civil Service, the business community, etc.

“We might even need to consider the possibility of a second Curragh mutiny.

“I wonder whether any Irish government would be prepared to accept imposed Irish unity against the wishes of the great bulk of the unionist community.”

Mr Hill, who after leaving the NIO went on to become chief executive of Milton Keynes Council, said that he remembered the SDLP politician Austin Currie “commenting that although he would continue to take pleasure in maintaining the higher Catholic birth rate he did not wish to be around when the moment of balance arrived”.

And, in a comment which now seems apt as unionists and nationalists rally behind one of two strong standard bearers for their constitutional preference, he added: “We should be cautious about sticking with a position which could reduce political debate to the question, ‘Are you for the Union or against?’.”

Mr Hill proposed “a more imaginative approach” to a border poll which would “blur the boundaries between possible constitutional options and try to move away from a policy which envisages a 100% change of status at a single defined moment in time”.

He suggested that sovereignty “would pass from one government to the other in a series of tranches, on the basis of agreed levels of public support”, with joint British-Irish sovereignty as a half-way house to a united Ireland, which would only come once 75% of voters in Northern Ireland supported it.

However, although senior colleagues praised Mr Hill’s memo for its imagination and for being thought-provoking, he received no support for the idea that Britain could do anything else but hand over control if there was a majority in favour of a united Ireland.

A Mr DA Hill in the NIO’s economic and social division said that in such a scenario “there would be inevitable nationalist reaction that we had moved the goal posts” and also argued that “if we concede there should be joint sovereignty when support for united Ireland is in the band 50-70%, why should we not equally concede that there should be joint sovereignty when that support is in the band 25-50% (which it probably already is)?”