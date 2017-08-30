Declassified files: Officials’ unease over covert RUC unit

The government was reluctant to allow the RUC to buy military equipment necessary for a new team of officers whose duties would include protracted periods of undercover observation.

The 405-strong unit set up by the RUC in 1989 comprised 27 ‘Enhanced Trained Teams’, each made up of 15 officers, to “undertake surveillance and covert protection duties”.

A confidential briefing note to an NIO junior minister on February 21 1989 said that the units “will not replace E4A/military units, rather it will complement them by providing covert observation and soft target protection with a built-in self-defence capability”.

The teams, it was said, would be “deployed in the more difficult inland areas”.

The author of the briefing, AP Wilson in the NIO’s law and order division, said that he had felt “some unease” at the intention to increase the number of covertly deployed RUC officers, particularly as they would be using or wearing similar equipment to the military.

He took the issue up with Assistant Chief Constable David Cushley who told him that the duties of the teams “were already being carried out; the need was now to improve the effectiveness of these operations”.

He assured the civil servant that the units “were not performing ‘SAS’ type duties and they would not be provided with either the training or equipment used by such specialist units”.

Camouflage clothing, including “face veils and camouflage oversuits” for the unit cost £370,000 and were ultimately approved by the government.

In a letter from the Police Authority (the precursor to the Policing Board), the NIO was told that the RUC believed that the alternative to the face veils would be “a black camouflage cream which is streaked across the face to reduce reflection” but that this “can only be removed by cleansing with soap and water which is impracticable in the circumstances in which the teams will be operating”.

The letter went on: “The police have gone so far as to say that lack of high standard camouflage clothing for teams involved in long-term covert observations could well cost lives.”