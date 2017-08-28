Declassified Files: Paisley told minister he once could talk to UDA chief

Ian Paisley told the government that there had been a time when he could have talked to loyalist paramilitary leaders but that by 1991 he did not know who was in charge of the terror groups.

A confidential note of a 20 September 1991 meeting between Dr Paisley, Mr Molyneaux and the Secretary of State said: “Dr Paisley said that the current leadership of the loyalist paramilitaries was totally unknown to him. Previously he could have talked to Andy Tyrie [former UDA leader, pictured], but the current leaders were faceless and recent events indicated that operations were being professionally carried out.

“Mr Molyneaux concurred, saying that he could no longer ‘put the lid on it’ in Lisburn as he once could ... loyalist terrorists were killing more people than were republicans.”