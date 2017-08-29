Declassified files: SDLP’s surprise non-selection of Feeney noted

The SDLP’s surprise decision to twice not select Brian Feeney as a candidate was noted by the NIO in 1987.

Mr Feeney, then a Belfast councillor and now a columnist with the Irish News, lost out to future MLA Alban Maginness for the Westminster election nomination.

A ‘personal and confidential’ March 4, 1987 memo from JE McConnell in the NIO’s Political Affairs Division said: “The SDLP have surprised observers by selecting party chairman Alban Maginness for the North Belfast seat in preference to Brian Feeney, the favourite, who failed to secure adoption in West Belfast earlier this year.

“Both Maginness and Feeney are Belfast City councillors, but the latter is unlikely to feel particularly well disposed towards his colleague at present.”