Declassified Files: Train straddling border proposed as talks venue

A boat or a train carriage straddling the Irish border was seriously proposed as a potential for a neutral political talks venue, according to declassified government files.

Documentation released at the Public Record Office in Belfast under the 20 Year Rule records the glacial progress to first set up and then undertake the first all-party political talks since 1975.

However, the files also make clear the level of contact between nationalists and unionists. Ian Paisley, James Molyneaux and John Hume are shown to be in frequent contact, either meeting in person to discuss each other’s positions and how they could be tweaked to secure progress or, on several occasions, phone calls between the veteran SDLP and DUP leaders, who saw each other both at Westminster and in Brussels.

One confidential note by a government official recalls what was said when Alliance leader John Alderdice called on the Secretary of State on May 9, 1991.

“He said that he had been thinking about possible venues [for talks] and wanted to share his thoughts.

“Were the Channel Islands a possibility, as they were not in the UK?”

The Secretary of State responded the they “were very difficult indeed to secure”.

“Dr Alderdice then asked about a boat.

“The Secretary of State referred to his earlier ridiculing of exactly that proposal from Dr Mawhinney, but at times a boat seemed to be coming nearer and nearer!

“Dr Alderdice then said he recalled one international frontier discussion taking place on a railway carriage across the border.

“The Secretary of State responded that a railway carriage across the border in Northern Ireland would certainly not find favour!”