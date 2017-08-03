Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell to receive top NI music prize

A Def Leppard guitarist is to receive one of Northern Ireland’s top music prizes for his exceptional contribution to the industry.

Co Antrim-born Vivian Campbell, 54, will be awarded the Oh Yeah Legend Award this November after a stellar career during which he has scaled the heights of rock.

The musician celebrates 25 years with Def Leppard this year and has also been a member of Whitesnake, Dio and Thin Lizzy.

He said: “I’ve been very fortunate that my life’s work has also been my passion.

“It’s an honour to be recognised for that, and especially so when that recognition comes from my fellow countrymen.”

Campbell had been engaged in a long struggle with cancer, the condition forcing him to pull out of a Def Leppard US tour two years ago.

He joined the British band in 1992.

The presentation will be followed by a live performance from Campbell with his current band Last In Line, at the Mandela Hall in Belfast on November 11.

Oh Yeah centre chief executive officer Charlotte Dryden said: “Vivian Campbell is a global rock name, he’s fully deserving of this award, rock has played a massive role in the story of music in Northern Ireland and Vivian is one of the trail blazers.”

Previous recipients of the Oh Yeah Legends Award include The Undertones, Therapy?, Divine Comedy and Ash.