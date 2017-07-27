Defibrillator outside Cloughmills school damaged

Police are investigating criminal damage to a protective box and charger of a defibrillator on Main Street outside Cloughmills Primary School.

This vital piece of equipment, police stated, is now out of use following the attack which is believed to have taken place between 4pm on Tuesday and 10am on Wednesday.

“If you know anything about this please contact us on 101 quoting serial 919 26/7/17. Alternatively you can contact crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” PSNI Ballymoney added.