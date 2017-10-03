Demolitions to begin at St. Patrick’s base

Demolition work which will prepare the former St Patrick’s Barracks site in Ballymena for its future regeneration, is to get underway this month.

Most of the properties at the site, which was once a training depot for the Irish regiments of the British army will be demolished with the exception of the Sandhurst and York buildings which will be used for civic and community purposes along with the parade ground which will be used as an open shared space.

Flashback: Former Mayor of Mid and East Antrim , Billy Ashe with Jim Peters from Broughshane, who served over 20 years in the Royal Ulster Rifles. Jim was one of many ex-servicemen who toured the facility at St Patrick's Barracks when plans for its regeneration were originally discussed.

The Department for Communities has appointed Deane Public Works Ltd to undertake the demolition works which are due to be completed by the end of June 2018.

Damian Mulholland, Director of the Regional Development Office at the Department for Communities said: “Excellent progress is being made on the redevelopment of St Patrick’s Barracks.

“In an important first step, demolition work will shortly be getting underway to prepare the site and in the coming days the Department will be submitting planning applications for development use and access roads.

“Subject to planning and other statutory approvals, the site will see significant investment in the town and will result in a mixed tenure/shared housing scheme along with leisure, civic and community space.”

Following extensive public consultation, the Department has published a consultation report and is now finalising the development plan for St Patrick’s Barracks. A full copy of the consultation report can be viewed on the Department’s website at: https://www.communities-ni.gov.uk/publications/st-patricks-barracks-ballymena-consultation-report.

The Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ms Anne Donaghy said: “The development of this iconic site in Ballymena is very exciting and is a flagship project for the entire borough. The St Patrick’s Barracks proposals are aimed at not only encouraging enterprise, but also at making the maximum use of this large site’s close proximity to the town centre and main commercial area. It is Council’s main priority in delivering our Corporate Plan that we grow our economy. What better way to do so than with this innovative and fresh regeneration project that will leave a legacy for generations to come.”