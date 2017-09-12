Deproscription application: Red Hand Commando statement in full

‘On Wednesday 6th September 2017 an application was submitted under section 4 of the Terrorism Act (2000) for the deproscription of the Red Hand Commando with the British Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

On behalf of our organisation we echo the words of Gusty Spence in offering true and abject remorse to all innocent victims of the conflict here.

Some of those present for yesterdays statement: Robin Stewart, Community Development Officer at Reach UK, Jim Wilson, Chairman of Reach UK, and David Campbell of the Loyalist Communities Council

We as an organisation recognise the continued support of the men and women within our membership, without this support we could not have achieved helping to secure the constitutional position of Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom or help maintain a peaceful and democratic society we all enjoy today.

When coming from such a small area of concentrated conflict the transformation process is not an easy one. How we deal with it lies within the balance of leadership throughout the years of troubles into more peaceful times.

Along the road we have travelled we must recognise the influential input of those persons within loyalism who have offered us leadership, direction and a wealth of knowledge enabling us to play our part in moving Northern Ireland to a more peaceful and stable society.

Particularly we mention William ‘Plum’ Smith and Winston Churchill Rea for their guidance to what we have become today. Also we must mention Gusty Spence, David Ervine, Ken Gibson, Billy Mitchell, Jim McDonald, John McMichael and Gary McMichael, many are no longer with us but thanks to their bravery and courage the loyalist community was able to deliver peace.

There are many more names we could add to the above (contrary to the media perspective) who have worked for peace within loyalist communities; however the list would be endless.

In closing we would encourage all those working within loyalist areas to continue their sterling efforts in helping to maintain peaceful resolutions to many of the serious issues which continue to blight our community against a backdrop of those mindless few who refuse to recognise the on-going positive framework within loyalism.

The Peace is harder to win than the War.

R.H.C - Lamh Derg Abu’