Deputy leader of right-wing group charged over Belfast rally speech

The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First has been charged with using threatening and abusive language at a rally in Belfast.

Jayda Fransen, 31, is facing the court action in Northern Ireland over a speech she made at an anti-terrorism demonstration in the city on August 6.

Fransen, from Penge, south east London, was arrested by PSNI officers on Saturday in Bromley, south east London and taken to Belfast for questioning.

She has been bailed to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on December 14.

In a Facebook Live post from outside Belfast City Airport, Fransen said: “I’m free, as you can see, and I’m outside Belfast City Airport. I’ve just been driven here by the police ... and they said I’ve got to go straight home.”