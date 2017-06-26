Derry man named Children’s Nurse of the Year

A former Health and Social Care student at North West Regional College (NWRC), has been named Children’s Nurse of the Year.

Christopher Kavanagh received the award after being successfully nominated by his fellow students and tutors at Queen’s University Belfast.

The 24 year-old who will graduate from Queen’s with a Degree in Children’s Nursing this Summer, has just finished a placement at the Children’s Ward in Altnagelvin Hospital.

After graduation he will take up a full time position in Theatre at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Belfast.

Christopher, from Strathfoyle, revealed how his time at NWRC where he studied a BTEC Level 3 in Health and Social Care, convinced him to enter a career working with children.

He added: “My two years at the college were so important to me. Without my time at NWRC I would not have gone on to study Nursing.

“My NWRC course taught me the fundamentals, it opened my eyes. It taught me about decision-making and empathy.

“My course was a direct pathway into University. It is a course that opens up a number of different career options.”

The person who nominated Christopher stated that no one deserved the award more, adding: “if anyone should have a job working with children it should be Christopher.”

NWRC Lecturer Caroline McKeever who taught Christopher during his time at NWRC said she was delighted to see him come full circle, fully qualified ready to begin his dream career.

She continued: “Christopher was very quiet when he first came into the college, however he soon came out of his shell and was fully committed to his studies.

“I am confident he will continue this success in his new post in Belfast. Christopher has also recently returned to NWRC to share his experiences with our current group of students.”