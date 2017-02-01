Detectives interview three men in NAMA probe

Detectives from Serious Crime Branch have today carried out planned searches surrounding the giving of evidence by an individual at a Committee for Finance meeting held in Stormont.

Detective Superintendent Kevin Geddes said the Committee for Finance meeting was held in Stormont on September 23, 2015.

He said detectives "conducted planned interviews with three men aged 27, 32 and 34".

"All 3 have been reported to the PPS for consideration for prosecution," he added.