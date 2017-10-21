Detectives issue plea over murder of Anne O’Neill

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after the woman murdered in Finaghy on Saturday was identified as Anne O’Neill.

The 51-year-old was found dead in the Ardmore Avenue area on Saturday morning.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 21st October 2017 Police at a scene on Malone Avenue in south Belfast where they cordoned off an area and a house. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police had received a report of a woman in distress and attended to find her injured in the rear garden of a property in the area.

Despite attempts by emergency services at the scene she died from her injuries, the PSNI said.

They want to hear from anyone who was in the area on Friday night or early Saturday morning and noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoffrey Boyce said: “I am appealing for anyone who resides in the Ardmore Avenue and Ardmore Park area of Finaghy and who have CCTV installed at their address to contact detectives at Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 338 21/10/17.”

Two men, aged 23 and 27, arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody at this time.

Police can be contacted at Musgrave Police Station by telephoning 101 and quoting reference 338 of October 21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.