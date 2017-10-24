Diamond engagement ring handed in to PSNI claimed after Facebook appeal

The owner of a diamond engagement ring has been able to reclaim her prized jewellery - after the PSNI launched a Facebook appeal.

Police in Lurgan initially issued an appeal for the owner of the ring to come forward and collect it after it was handed in to their enquiry office.

It is understood the ring had been spotted by someone at a taxi lane in Belfast city centre on Sunday.

In the appeal PSNI Craigavon said: “This sparkly little number has been handed into Lurgan enquiry office. It was found in Belfast on Sunday 22nd in a taxi Lane on Chichester Street.

“If my magnifying glass enhanced reading of the brand, and subsequent Google searching is correct, someone will be MASSIVELY upset to have lost this!!

“Either that, or they should be funding our Christmas do...for the next decade...

“Not showing the full ring for obvious reasons.

“If you believe it is yours, please call 101, ask for Lurgan enquiries, and give the reference 1023 of 23/10/17.

“Please share this as widely as you can. Let’s see if we can make someone’s day a bit brighter!”

Comments on the post reveal the owner has since been in contact with the PSNI.

She said: "THIS IS MY RING!!! Thank you so much to whoever handed this in. If whoever it was can come forward, I’d love to say thank you personally."



