‘Did Martin Luther truly succeed? That depends’

A former Presbyterian moderator has suggested Luther did not truly taste success whilst he was alive, but that his achievements have echoed through the centuries since.

Rev Norman Hamilton, who from 2010 to 2011 was moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, the biggest Protestant denomination in the Province, was speaking ahead of the 500th anniversary of the de facto birth of Protestantism on October 31, 1517.

“Did he succeed? It depends,” said Rev Hamilton, who during his tenure as Presbyterian leader had once declined to meet the Pope due to theological disagreements.

“If you’re defining success as something that happens immediately, within his own lifetime, then probably not.

“But did he trigger a process that went for generations and centuries? Well, yes he did. It’d be hard to say he wasn’t successful in reawakening an interest in the Gospel and in the scriptures.”

He said “there is some truth” to the idea that the magnitude of today’s anniversary had not really entered the public consciousness.

But he added: “I think the biggest selling Playmobil piece this year for the kids has been a little piece of Luther.”

Sales of the figure in Germany, where Luther was from, have reportedly been extremely high, and he said the significance of the Reformation “probably has more traction in the region in which it was born”.

He was asked what Luther may make of Northern Irish Christianity today.

“I’ve actually thought about that one,” he said.

“I think he’d call us to express and work out our faith in a rigorously Biblical way, and not be so enveloped by the pressures of the prevailing culture.”

In other words, much the same message as in 1517?

“Yes,” he replied.

He said it is important that the message of Luther is “re-stated” in terms which can connect with a “post-modern, increasingly secularised” society.

Asked if he felt Christians in general are good at doing this, he said: “Not very, to be honest. I don’t think we’re good at communicating in public.”