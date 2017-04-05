Different artists to perform classic Fleetwood Mac album at NI event

Fleetwood Mac's classic album Rumours will receive a Northern Irish twist in an anniversary concert this weekend.

Local artists will perform the album on its 40th anniversary.

It is part of the Ards International Guitar Festival beginning this week.

Event organiser Emily Crawford said: "It is just a really unique opportunity to get lots of Northern Ireland's singer-songwriter guitarists and some international acts together to perform this album."

Each artist will play one song from the album, released by the US rock band in 1977.

Tracks will be interpreted in a range of styles, from bluegrass to percussive.

An Argentinian guitarist will inject flamenco and tango notes.

Local performers include Ken Haddock and Anthony Toner.

Around 250 people are expected to pack the Newtownards venue for the sell-out gig on Saturday.

Mick Fleetwood said Rumours was the most important album the band ever made because the record's success allowed Fleetwood Mac to continue making music for years afterwards.It was their 11th studio album, released almost a decade after the band's first record.

International acts at the festival include Grammy Award winner Amrit Sond, whose music draws on his African and Asian roots, jazz, classical, folk, rock and new acoustic techniques.

Narciso Saul interprets tangos and Argentine folk music as well as creating his own compositions and will perform a free drop-in gig at Ards Arts Centre.