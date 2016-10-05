‘Disgust’ at post-match attacks on Dundalk fans in Londonderry

Attacks on Dundalk FC supporters following their FAI sem-final replay against Derry City at the Brandywell have been branded “scandalous” and a “disgrace”.

Various Derry City FC fans took to social media overnight to express their disgust after reports of attacks on some Dundalk fans and damage caused to vehicles.

The Brandywell area (file pic Google Earth)

It is understood some of the Dundalk fans took refuge in a local bar in the Brandywell after local people came to their assistance.

Police confirmed today that inquiries are ongoing into the incidents, which occurred after the match and outside the grounds.

The violence involving gangs who had gathered in the Brandywell area of Londonderry occurred after Derry City lost 2-1 in the FAI Cup match at the Brandywell stadium on Tuesday night.

Independent Derry City & Strabane District Councillor Gary Donnelly, who was in the area at the time, branded the behaviour of the gangs who carried out the attacks “disgraceful”.

Colr. Donnelly posted: “Windows were broken, tyres slashed and ‘UTH’ and other slogans sprayed on it.

“A 14-year-old was bottled on the back of the head and the elderly gentleman accompanying him pushed to the ground.

“The visiting fans only left the city at 11.15 pm after a crowd of young people dispersed.

“Cllr Darren O’Reilly and myself escorted them out of the area as far as Prehen.

“If this madness is allowed to continue it is only a matter of time before someone is killed or a Derry fan is attacked in retaliation.”

Sinn Féin Councillor for the Brandywell area, Patricia Logue, meanwhile said: “What happened to the Dundalk supporters and one of their buses is absolutely disgraceful.

“I would like to commend local residents, community workers and Community Restorative Justice who came to their aid and tried to help them as best they could.

“Once again this area, the local football club is being left to pick up the pieces after a gang came here intent on starting trouble, causing injury and damaging property. They need to hear very clearly they do not represent this community or Derry City Football Club.”