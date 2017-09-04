Diversions in Ards after road traffic collision

The Rowreagh Road in Newtownards has been closed due to a road traffic collision, police say.
The road is closed at its junctions with with Lisbane Road and Loughdoo Road due to a collision.
Police say traffic diversions are in place.
The Rowreagh Road in Newtownards has been closed due to a road traffic collision, police say.
The road is closed at its junctions with with Lisbane Road and Loughdoo Road due to a collision.
Police say traffic diversions are in place.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.