Do you know this man?

The PSNI want to speak to this man about an alleged theft in Craigavon.

As part of Op Exposure, the PSNI have issued this photograph and are asking the public to contact them if they know the man pictured.

The PSNI said: “We want to speak to this male about an alleged theft from a premises in Craigavon on 02/02/16.

“We would ask him, or anyone who has information to contact us, quoting reference: VIU 271/16.”

To contact Sergeant Gaz: Call/Text: 07557261989 (Or 101)

Email: edistrictopexposure@psni.pnn.police.uk

Or call Crimestoppers: 0800555111

The PSNI has also emphasised that they do not want people commenting or naming the person online.

“Images contained on the PSNI Craigavon page are issued solely for the purpose of assisting in the prevention and detection of crime and must not be used for any other purpose. PSNI will not accept any responsibility for any unauthorised use of images contained on this page. Any use of this page indicates your agreement with these conditions.”