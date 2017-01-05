Dog kidnapped in Belfast returns home

A pet dog reportedly kidnapped and held to ransom in Belfast has been returned home to its loving owner.

Stephen Flynn’s dog Tiny, a two-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was stolen from a home in the White Rise area of the Lagmore neighbourhood, on the south-western edge of the city.

The PSNI said the dog was stolen sometime between 5.30pm on Saturday December 31, and 7am on Sunday January 1.

The owner, Stephen Flynn, has appealed via Facebook for the dog’s return.

Mr Flynn said he had recieved a £200 ransom demand for the return of his dog.

Now, however, Stephen has announced his pet dog has been returned home.

Writing on Facebook late last night, the overjoyed dog owner said: “Tiny’s home! I honestly am so grateful for all the help and support everyone has given us to get her back and safe.

“Thank you to everyone that shared myself and my family’s posts and contacted us to help. I even saw that someone made a page for her too.

“Thanks as well to all the newspapers and journalists that went out of your way to contact me to offer a hand and help raise awareness. Genuinely, I am overwhelmed at all the support, thank you all so much.”

He added: “It was like missing a family member.”