Doggy Dynamos pop up fun park

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are on the scent of ‘pawsome’ fun when Belfast’s first urban dog park takes place this weekend.

The Doggy Dynamos pop up showcases the city’s canine congregation in a gathering where every dog will have its day.

The two-day urban dog park includes an agility course with spectator seating and a free-run area with lots of toys and activities.

There will be stalls selling the best of couture and cuisine for the discerning pooch with everything from fashion-statement bandanas, coats and leads to fresh dog foods and treats including dog frozen yoghurt and healthy oils.

There will be pampering for pooches with mini grooming, massage and physiotherapy to release any four-legged tensions.

A veterinary team will help out with any canine health problems.

There are prizes and competitions including vouchers to visit some of the many dog-friendly businesses popping up around the north including Belfast bars the Dirty Onion, Sunflower Bar and Aether and Echo.

Lucy’s Trust has been chosen as lead charity for the event.

Creative entrepreneurs and regeneration experts Square Pit Productions have provided the venue - the former B&Q on Boucher Road - as part of their mission to provide community enterprise support, active lifestyles and a common ground for people to meet.

Andrea McKernon of Doggy Dynamos said: “This is a weekend when we get to spend time with our wonderful pets, meet the dog-owning community and enjoy some K9 solidarity.

“The focus is on fun for dogs, socialisation for humans, so owners can have a chat over a coffee and a bite to eat and simply enjoy the happiness that shines from our dogs.

“It’s a chance to celebrate what our dogs mean to us and the wonderful things they do to help humans.

“Owners can seek out help and advice from each other and consult with the professionals taking part. We hope to see a permanent dog park in the city so we’ll be asking dog families to sign a petition.

Director of Square Pit and S13 Gary Flynn said: “We are dog lovers who are excited about the opportunity of being part of an event like this.

“We are inviting people to bring their dogs down and take part in sporting activities.”

Doggy Dynamos pop up fun park is happening at the former B&Q site on Boucher Road, BT12 6HR Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10, from noon to 4pm. Parking is free.

Adults £5, OAP £3, students £3. Unemployed and children go free.