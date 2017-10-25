Don’t blame yourself for my son’s death, victim’s mother tells driver

An inquest into the death of a pedestrian close to Belfast International Airport has heard the victim’s mother tell the driver who hit her son she did not blame him in any way for his death.

John Fitzgerald from Waterford died days after he was struck by a car on the Ballyrobin Road on the evening of Saturday, November 19, 2016.

The driver of the car who hit Mr Fitzgerald was told the collision was “unavoidable” after the pedestrian stepped out in front of his vehicle at such a short distance.

Mr Fitzgerald died from “unsurvivable” head injuries.

The inquest was told that the 27-year-old had been staying in Belfast for the first time with friends to watch a snooker event in the Titanic Exhibition Centre.

The closest hotel they had been able to get to Belfast was the Ballyrobin Country Lodge on the Ballyrobin Road which leads to Belfast International Airport.

Mr Fitzgerald’s friend Denis Flynn – one of four men who had travelled north – told the inquest they had some drinks on the way up and had gone to the bar after checking in to their hotel.

He said he could not say for sure how many drinks the victim had had, but he said he did not believe him to be drunk.

The men had asked the hotel to phone them a taxi and when Mr Fitzgerald saw a taxi pull in on the other side of the Ballyrobin Road he went to check if it was for them.

The taxi driver Mr Fitzgerald spoke to was Charles McGreevy. He told the inquest he had spoken to the victim, who took him by surprise when he knocked his driver’s side window. He explained to Mr Fitzgerald he was not their taxi, instead he had pulled in to the hard shoulder (facing in the direction of Templepatrick) as he was early to pick up another fare at the Maldron Hotel, where lengthy parking was not available.

As this conversation took place Mr Fitzgerald had his back to oncoming traffic.

Bartosz Marchwicki had seen the 27-year-old talking to the taxi driver as he travelled along the road in the direction of Templepatrick in his Seat Leon after leaving a friend at the airport.

He said Mr Fitzgerald stepped out into the road without looking in his direction and he braked hard but could not stop his vehicle from colliding with the pedestrian.

The inquest was told the accident happened before 5pm on a busy stretch of road with a 60mph speed limit. Although it had started to get dark and there were no streetlights, the area was lit by the hotel’s lights.

Mr Marchwicki said he had a clear view of the man who was talking to the taxi driver.

Forensic scientist Emerson Callender said investigations showed that the driver had been 20 metres away when Mr Fitzgerald stepped out into the road.

He said Mr Marchwicki was travelling at around 38mph as he approached the “impact area” and had applied the brakes which led him to estimate the car’s speed was 28mph upon impact.

He said although the driver had reacted by braking, the collision was “unavoidable”.

Pathologist Dr Peter Ingram who conducted the autopsy said Mr Fitzgerald had died from a head injury that was “unsurvivable”. He told Mr Fitzgerald’s mother that her son was likely to have been unconscious from the moment of impact.

Upon admission to hospital a sample from Mr Fitzgerald showed 90 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Dr Ingram said – to put it in context – this was just above the legal driving limit, though it was likely to have been a lower reading when the accident occurred as not all the alcohol he had drunk would have been absorbed.

Mr Fitzgerald was pronounced dead on Tuesday, November 22, by which time his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys and pancreatic gland had been harvested for organ donation.

After Mr Marchwicki had given evidence, Lorraine Fitzgerald – the victim’s mother – said to him: “It’s been a hard time for our family but we want you to know we hold no blame against yourself. You must have been having a hard time too.”

Coroner Paddy McGurgan recorded the cause of death as “bruising and laceration of brain associated with fractures of skull”.