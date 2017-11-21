Don’t play about with Northern Ireland, Foster warns Dublin

DUP leader Arlene Foster has accused the Irish government of being “careless” and “reckless” when it comes to Northern Ireland in the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

Mrs Foster, speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg after meeting Theresa May in Downing Street, said that suggesting Brexit could jeopardise the peace process here was “a very careless thing to say”.

She also responded to comments from the Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar that any hard border should be off the table.

The DUP leader said she understands that “some people are taking their moment in the sun” but warned against “playing about with Northern Ireland”.

Asked to clarify what she meant when she said that Brussels was “using Northern Ireland as a bargaining chip”, Mrs Foster replied: “Particularly the Irish government, in the way they are referring to Northern Ireland in the negotiations around the border.

“There’s a lot of talk at the moment around, you know, ‘Northern Ireland is in a peaceful state, it would be perilous to put that in danger’.

“But, of course, the reality is the Northern Ireland peace process has been brought about by the people who live in Northern Ireland.

“I’m not saying that others haven’t been involved and supported us in that process, but to suggest somehow that our leaving the European Union would put that in danger is, I think, a very careless thing to say actually.

“Particularly at this time when we’re still trying to bring devolved government back to Northern Ireland.”

Asked if she was accusing the Irish government of being reckless, Mrs Foster said: “I am accusing them of being reckless because if you listen to some of the rhetoric – and look, nobody understands negotiations probably better than I – there are people who will come out and say things to try and push agendas forward.

“We do recognise that we are at a critical phase because we all, well certainly I, want to see the negotiations move to the second phase so that we can talk about those issues of trade, and the issues that will make a difference, actually, to the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

“It’s almost a faux battle because, actually, the detailed issues will come about when we are talking about the trade issues.”

She added: “Some people are taking their moment in the sun to try and get the maximum in relation to negotiations. And I understand that, but you shouldn’t play about with Northern Ireland, particularly at a time when we are trying to bring about devolved government again.”