Donald Trump elected President of USA

Donald Trump has won the race for the White House after voters gambled on his promise to "Make America Great Again".

Hillary Clinton rang Mr Trump to concede defeat after the US presidential election went down to the wire.

At the end of one of the most divisive elections in modern US history, the Republican candidate sealed victory when he took key battleground states Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The Clinton camp initially refused to throw in the towel.

But TV networks reported around 7.40am UK time that Mrs Clinton had rung Mr Trump to concede defeat.

Trump's running mate Mike Pence told ecstatic Trump supporters at a rally in New York: " The American people have elected their new champion."