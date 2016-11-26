Donegal town ‘shocked’ following sudden death of Polish man

A close-knit Donegal community has been left shocked and saddened following the sudden death of a Polish man who had made the town his home, local councillors have said.

The body of the man, named locally as Mariusz Ejdys, was discovered in a small building near a disused mill in the town of Buncrana on Thursday evening.

The circumstances are currently being investigated by An Garda Siochana, but they have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem is expected to be carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital over the coming days.

Mr Edjys, who was in his 30s, had lived and worked in Buncrana for several years.

His friends have now come together to organise a fundraising collection following an outpouring of support from the local community and offers of help.

The money raised will then be used to organise a religious service in the town to give people the chance to pay their respects to Mariusz, and the rest will be sent to his family to help with costs ahead of his funeral.

Sinn Fein Councillor for the town, Jack Murray, said the local community was “shocked by the terrible news that a man has lost his life tragically in the town.”

Colr. Murray said: “He would have been fairly well known, he lived in Buncrana and worked locally. He seems to have been well thought of, and has been described as a quiet fellow who kept to himself.”

He added that the thoughts of local people were with the man’s family. “This is a family who have lost a son, a brother and it’s a very, very tragic time for them and our sympathies go to them.”

Independent Councillor for Buncrana Nicholas Crossan also expressed condolences.

He said: “Our sympathies go out to his family. This Christmas some mother, father, brother or sister is going to be missing their loved one.”

Colr. Crossan also expressed condolences to the wider Polish community living locally.

Gardai confirmed today the investigation into the sudden death is continuing.