Double tragedy hits Newtownabbey family - uncle and nephew named after sudden deaths

The two men found dead at a house in Hillview Park, Newtownabbey on Friday have been named locally.

They were uncle and nephew, Gavin and Mark Scott.

There have been numerous tributes on social media to the two men, aged 38 and 24 years old, with a poem posted on Facebook and an outpouring of condolences.

It is understood that members of the family, who were on holiday in Spain, had to fly back home to deal with the double tragedy.

Mayor of Newtownabbey and Antrim Borough Council John Scott, who knew the deceased men personally, said the entire community was in shock.

“This has come as a big shock to everyone, The family are very well known locally, and own the Hill Tavern in Carnmoney.

“Gavin would have worked there and was popular. It is so so sad what has happened to them and devastating for the family.”

The UUP representative offered his condolences to the family.

Police are investigating the circumstances. However, the deaths are not being treated as suspicious.

Police said post mortem examinations would be carried out.