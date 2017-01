Detectives from Serious Crime Branch investigating the murder of 51-year-old Anita Downey in Lurgan on Friday have been granted additional time to question a man.

The extension in relation to the 51-year-old male was approved by a court today (Saturday).

Police enquiries are ongoing.

