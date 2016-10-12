Drew invited all Orangemen to his funeral

The funeral of Orange Order Grand Secretary Drew Nelson will take place on Thursday 13 October at 1pm in St John’s Church, Upper Kilwarlin, off the Ballygowan Road, Hillsborough.

The cortege will incorporate a procession with Orangemen assembling at the junction of Ballyknock/Ballygowan Roads for 11.45am.

Hundreds of members in full regalia will pay their respects at the funeral – exactly as Mr Nelson had planned before his passing.

The Dromore solicitor died on Monday aged 60 following a short battle with cancer.

In keeping with Mr Nelson’s wishes, all members of the Order are invited to take part in the funeral procession as a unified body of brethren.

Ballygowan Mission Hall will also be available for parking. The Orange procession, walking four abreast, is from Ballyknock Road to gates of St John’s Church and regalia will be removed once the cortege has reached the church gates.

Most of the seating in the church is reserved but there will be additional seating available in marquees opposite the church where the sound is being relayed.