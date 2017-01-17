Drumbest Horns celebrated with special stamp

Royal Mail has announced the release of eight stamps featuring some of the most inspiring objects and atmospheric sites of UK prehistory.

The set includes the Drumbest Horns from Northern Ireland. These Bronze Age date to around 800BC and are two of the most well preserved examples of their type.

The stamps explore how people lived in prehistoric times and depict famous iconic sites as well as some of the most exceptional artefacts from around the UK.

Illustrated by London-based artist Rebecca Strickson, the stamps have been designed as overlay illustrations, detailing how people lived and worked at these sites and used the objects.

The stamps present a timeline of prehistory, from a glimpse of ancient ritual of 11,000 years ago, to the Iron Age of around 300 BC.

They indicate a huge degree of organisation in ambitious building projects, and sophistication in exquisite metal working.

Philip Parker, Stamp Strategy Manager, Royal Mail, said; “The UK has an incredibly rich heritage of prehistoric sites and exceptional artefacts. These new stamps explore some of these treasures and give us a glimpse of everyday life in prehistoric Great Britain and Northern Ireland, from the culture of ancient ritual and music making to sophisticated metalworking and the building of huge hill forts.”

The stamps which feature in the set are: the Drumbest horns; Battersea shield; the Star Carr headdress; Skara Brae village (Orkney Islands), Grime’s Graves flint mines; Avebury stone circles; the Mold Cape (Wales) and Maiden Castle hill fort

The stamps are available now at 7,000 Post Office branches across the UK and at www.royalmail.com/ancientbritain