Drumming up excitement for the Belfast Mela 2017

U105’s Carolyn Stewart is drumming up support for the Belfast Mela which will bring a world of colour and cultural diversity to Botanic Gardens in Belfast on Sunday, August 27.

Organised by ArtsEkta, Northern Ireland’s largest ethnic arts organisation, the vivid, vibrant, high energy day out is set to provide a family day out to celebrate increasing cultural diversity with a music, dance and food from around the world.

The Festival will transform the park into an exotic magical garden filled with the sights, sounds and aromas from a wealth of nations.

A lively multi-cultured parade through the gardens will get the party started, creating the famously heady, good humoured atmosphere of this unique event which annually brings the world into the heart of Belfast.

There will be performances from international acts on the main stage, a World of Music & Dance Showcase, plus the ever popular world food market.

Mela will bring you on a literal food journey around the world. From India to China, from Thailand to Poland, from Spain to Mexico, the world food market has a little something for everyone resulting in a cultural culinary experience you will never forget.

The Little Bollywood designed for babies, toddlers and young children is making a welcome return alongside the captivating Fantasy Forest.

Opening the festival is leading internationally known Sufi singer Sali Sabrim who comes to The Mac on August 25 at 8pm.

Join the audience for the official opening of the Belfast Mela with an exciting Qawwali evening performed by Salim Sabri of the Sabri Brothers. Qawwali is a form of sufi devotional music popular on the Indian subcontinent and a musical traditional that dates back over 700 years.

And the Festival itself in Botanic has a knock-out line-up of musicians and dancers sucgh as The Dhol Foundation, Allen Taylor’s Afrobeat Orchestra, Booka Brass Band, Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers, Rosinka Choir, the Flying Dragons and much, much more!

The Belfast Mela site is now live with news, views and offers for this year’s Mela. Canny Festival-goers can now book online to secure special early discount and beat the queues on the day.

For more, see www.belfastmela.org.uk