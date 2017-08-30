Dublin ‘could censor Troubles probes files’ warns Beattie

Northern Ireland may sign up to a “lopsided” process which could frustrate probes into “the complicit role [of] the Irish government” in border IRA murders, it is claimed.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie was present when the UK and Irish governments briefed parties on their contrasting proposals recently at Stormont.

And the clear implication is, he said, that the proposed Stormont House Agreement processes will allow the Republic of Ireland to pick and choose what files it discloses for criminal investigations by the Historical Inquiries Unit – while in contrast the UK government pledges to provide “every scrap” of information.

He further disclosed that the Garda – and not the Irish government – would have the final say on what information is released by Dublin. His claims have not been dismissed by the UK or Irish governments, the DUP, Sinn Fein or the Garda.

Dublin will retain the right to redact files prior to HIU investigation, he said, thus potentially inhibiting the laying of criminal charges. However, he added that Irish security files could hold the key to many investigations “not least the IRA’s brutal murder campaign that took place along the border for decades and the complicit role the Irish government and its agencies had in it”.

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster last night challenged the Irish foreign minister on why 60 out of 90 pages disclosed so far by Dublin on the Kingsmills massacre were only newspaper clippings.

READ MORE: ‘Garda to censor any Troubles files it may give to HIU’

READ MORE: Doug Beattie: Lopsided SHA process will not deliver for victims

READ MORE: DUP and Sinn Fein defend HIU processes on imbalance claims

READ MORE: Arlene Foster presses Irish Foreign Minister to release Kingsmills files