Duchess of Cambridge expecting third child

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

The Queen and both families are “delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in London in May 2015, with Princess Charlotte. Kate is now expecting her third child, Kensington Palace has announced.

As with her previous two pregnancies, the duchess is reported to be suffering from severe morning sickness and will not attend a planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today.

She is being cared for at Kensington Palace, the statement said.

The Duke and Duchess have one son, George, and one daughter, Charlotte, aged four and two.