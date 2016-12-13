Dungannon crash: Teen's injuries believed to be 'serious'

Police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in the Dungannon area last night.

The incident, which was reported just after 9.15pm, involved a red Volkswagen Jetta and a red Vauxhall Corsa and happened on Carrycastle Road.

Sergeant Eraj Amiraraghi said: “The 28-year-old driver of the Jetta and the 28 year-old female passenger sustained minor injuries while the 19-year-old driver of the Corsa required hospital treatment for his injuries, which are believed to be serious.

“The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened this morning."

Anyone with information or to anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Dungannon Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1271 on 12/12/16.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”