DUP and SF hit back at ‘imbalance’ claims

The DUP and Sinn Fein have both defended the Historical Investigations Unit proposed under the Stormont House Agreement – after claims by Doug Beattie MLA that it will put much more onus for disclosure on the Troubles on London compared to Dublin.

But DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit back at claims from Mr Beattie that the DUP is “staying” silent on the problem.

“Far from being silent on this issue, the DUP raised such concerns with the taoiseach when we met with him in Belfast during his recent visit,” he said. “We highlighted the Kingsmills case as an example of the lack of effective cooperation from Dublin and their failure to offer full disclosure to the authorities in Northern Ireland. We made clear this is unacceptable.

“Before we finally sign off on legislation to implement the new legacy bodies proposed in the Stormont House Agreement, we will require a clear commitment from the Irish government that they will cooperate fully with the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) and provide full disclosure of documents connected to any murder investigation that is linked to their jurisdiction.

“The Irish government cannot on the one hand demand this of the UK government and not then comply with the same standards themselves.”

Sinn Fein also hit back at claims from Mr Beattie that it is being “incredibly disingenuous” on the matter – and that the real national security veto is by Dublin, not the UK.

A Sinn Fein spokesman said the UK veto would prevent the disclosure of information to families of victims – not the HIU.

“The fact is that the British government is still insisting on a national security veto which would give them the power to block onward disclosure of information to the families of victims,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Doug Beattie clearly didn’t acquaint himself with the issue before attempting to score political points on the back of genuine concerns which relate to victims from both the nationalist and unionist communities.”

But Stephen Farry of the Alliance Party played down Mr Beattie’s concerns.

“The Stormont House Agreement proposals represent the most comprehensive and effective way of dealing with the legacy of the past,” he said.

“There have been issues in their implementation from both the UK and Irish governments, which need bottomed out in the talks process.

“We need to stop seeking to undermine the consensus which has emerged to date. It is noteworthy the UUP have not yet suggested a set of proposals to tackle the challenges facing us.”