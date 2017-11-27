DUP denies Tories are helping to fund party staff post

The DUP has flatly denied the existence of a deal to use Conservative Party cash to fund a senior DUP post.

The party was reacting to a report in London-based paper The Times on Monday, which said that such an agreement had been struck between Arlene Foster and top Tory figure Damian Green.

In response the DUP told the News Letter that “no such arrangement exists”.

However, it did not say whether or not such a deal had ever been pursued.

The Times said that in addition to the confidence-and-supply deal in June, which saw the DUP secure a pledge of £1bn extra funding for the Province spread over a number of years, the party had also wanted “the creation of a DUP adviser paid from government funds”.

The report said that this was turned down by Sue Gray, the government’s head of ethics. However, the paper understands Mrs Foster and Mr Green discussed what to do next, and that it was “agreed that the Tory party would pay directly for the position”.

In 2016, the DUP had a total central party income of just over £792,000 whilst the Conservatives had a central party income of more than £28.3m.

The Times reported that Number 10 did not comment on the claims, except to indicate that such payments were never in fact “put into motion”.

Mr Green’s office said it did not comment on private conversations, according to the report.

When the News Letter contacted Number 10 and the Cabinet Office, they said that it was a political matter and suggested contacting Conservative headquarters.

Conservative headquarters in turn suggested contacting Number 10 or the Cabinet Office, before agreeing to look into the matter. No response has been received as yet.

Meanwhile, the DUP themselves said: “If The Times had contacted the DUP before printing this story, we could have pointed out that no such arrangement exists.

“The Parties’ Co-ordination Committee continues to meet to ensure stable Government in the United Kingdom.”

The party was asked whether any such funding arrangement was ever sought, even if it does not currently exist. However, it did not elaborate on its earlier statement.

Damian Green – who holds a post of First Secretary of State, and is often described in media reports as Theresa May’s “de facto deputy” – is currently being investigated by the Cabinet Office over claims that pornography was found on his work computer a decade ago, and that he once fleetingly touched the knee of a Conservative activist called Kate Maltby and asked her for a drink via text message.

Mr Green denies the claims about the pornography, and denies wrongdoing in relation to Ms Maltby.

The NI Conservatives, which regularly fights against the DUP in Northern Irish elections, had not responded to The Times report by time of going to press.

Trevor Ringland, ex-member of the NI Conservatives who previously stood for election as part of the ill-fated Tory-UUP alliance, said the DUP had “railed against” the Ulster Unionist pact with the Conservatives at the time, but said today it is the DUP “trying to move closer to the Conservative Party”.