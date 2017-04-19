DUP fined by electoral commission

The DUP has been fined £1000 by the Electoral Commission for failing to update the body regarding its change in leadership.

In a press statement issued today, the commission said: “The Democratic Unionist Party failed to notify the Commission of a change in registered Leader of the party by the required date. The party has been fined £1000 and has paid the fine.”

A DUP spokesperson said: “Due to an administrative oversight the required notification was filed late. The Electoral Commission have indicated to us that they consider the matter closed.”