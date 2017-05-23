DUP leader says people of Manchester have shown terrorists they will not win

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the kindness and generosity shown by the people of Manchester in the wake of last night’s bombing has shown terrorists they “will not win”.

Mrs Foster offered her thoughts and prayers to the families of those murdered and to those injured in what she described as an “indiscriminate and barbaric terrorist attack”.

“We all stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester and must unite in condemnation of those who brought terror to so many families as they enjoyed a concert,” she said.

“As has happened so often before, our emergency services responded swiftly and professionally without regard for their own safety to help those in need. I pay tribute to them and to those who are already working to identify anyone involved in this attack and bring them to justice.

“Whilst terrorists can bring pain and grief, the kindness and generosity displayed by the people of Manchester has already shown that they will not win.”