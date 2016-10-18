DUP MLA praises cash for North West safety

A DUP MLA has praised his more senior party colleague for making a tranche of cash available to improve safety at the North West 200.

East Londonderry Assemblyman George Robinson hailed the move by Communities Minister Paul Givan (DUP MLA for Lagan Valley), which had been announced on Monday.

The £124,000 tranche will be of “great importance” said Mr Robinson.

He said: “There is no doubt that racing motorcycles on the roads is a dangerous sport and, sadly, we have seen lives lost and serious injury at the circuit.”

He said there is “no way to make the sport 100% safe, but there are ways to minimise the risks”.

The North West 200 ran this year from May 8-14, covering the so-called “north coast triangle” of Coleraine, Portrush and Portstewart.

During the 2016 event, Englishman Malachi Mitchell Thomas, 20, died in a crash – the latest in a number of fatal victims at the annual event.