DUP New Year message avoids RHI completely

A top DUP man has issued a New Year’s message without once mentioning the RHI scandal which has engulfed the party.

Gregory Campbell, MP for East Londonderry, was one of a number of figures from various parties to have sent in messages ringing in 2017.

In it, he looked back on 2016 as a year when “the people spoke and their voice was heard” – particularly when it came to Brexit and Trump’s win – adding “substantial” local issues like education and jobs need attention.

He said: “A number of challenges remain to be resolved and there needs to be progress made not just in stabilizing Northern Ireland in an increasingly unstable international environment, but ensuring we build a more prosperous long term future for all our people.”