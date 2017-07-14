DUP request Celtic fanzone money be withdrawn

The DUP has asked for the public money that will be used to pay for a fanzone for Celtic supporters in Belfast to be withdrawn immediately.

The funding of the fanzone, which is exclusively for Celtic supporters unable to attend the match against Linfield in Windsor Park, was proposed at a meeting of the West Belfast and Community Safety Partnership (P.C.S.P.) last month and was subsequently passed by a unanimous vote in Belfast City Hall.

The fanzone is at the Devenish in Finaghy.

The total amount of money used to pay for the facility is believed to be approximately £15,000.

Belfast City Council councillor, Lee Reynolds, said on Friday afternoon: "[The] DUP has requested the PCSP funding be withdrawn. Joint promotion as one event directly contradicts assurances of separation."

The match between Celtic and Linfield in Windsor Park is the first time the two teams have played against one another.