DUP respond to Sinn Fein Michelle O'Neill appointment with Gerry Adams Twitter meme

The DUP wasted no time in responding to Sinn Fein's announcement that Michelle O'Neill is the republican party's new leader in Northern Ireland.

A post on the DUP's Twitter page carried a picture of SF president Gerry Adams with O'Neill pictured in his blazer pocket.

The slogan on the image reads: 'New Deputy. Same problem.'

The picture, posted just minutes after O'Neill was unveiled as Martin McGuinness's successor, was met with responses such as 'worst meme ever' and 'sack your meme team'.

Earlier today Sinn Fein released an online video interview with O'Neill, 40, who described her new role as 'a huge honour'.

"It's a big privilege for me to be chosen as the new leader in the North," she said. "It really just gives me immense pride to say that I'm going to lead our party in the future and to follow in the footsteps of Martin McGuinness who is a political giant."

The DUP tweet and the 2015 Conservative party election image of Alex Salmond with Ed Miliband in his pocket.

The image is strikingly similar to one the Conservative party used during the 2015 Westminster elections protraying former SNP leader Alex Salmond with ex-Labour Ed Miliband in his pocket.