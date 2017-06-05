DUP set to take over Lord Mayor’s role on Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council

A new DUP Lord Mayor is set to take over the hot seat in Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Council this evening.

It is understood Armagh-based DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson with succeed Sinn Fein’s Garath Keating during this evening’s Annual General Meeting.

Cllr Sam Nicholson

Sources close to the DUP said Cllr Wilson, who represents the Cusher Ward, is the candidate for the top post.

And the Deputy Lord Mayor role is expected to go to Ulster Unionist Cllr Sam Nicholson.

Cllr Nicholson is relatively new to politics having been elected to the council in 2014.

Born in Armagh, Sam is a chartered architect with offices in Armagh and Larne.

Current Lord Mayor Garath Keating started his role last year as a single man and has since got married. Just last week, he and his wife welcomed their first child, baby Rossa, to the world.

The current Deputy Lord Mayor is Paul Greenfield who is a DUP councillor representing Banbridge.