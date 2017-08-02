Earthquake felt in DONEGAL

A minor earthquake occurred just off the coast of Co. Donegal on Wednesday morning, according to the Irish National Seismic Network.

The quake, which measured 1.5 on the Richter Scale, was felt by people in the rural town of Milford at 6.45am.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage to buildings.

The event was recorded at stations of the INSN.A stronger earthquake measured at 2.2 on the Richter Scale occurred near Clonmany in Inishowen in November 1994.